P̵u̵t̵i̵n̵ Orban propaganda at its most extreme:



Hungarian "news" station HirTV claims Ukrainians were celebrating the destruction of Crimea bridge in a pub.



Except, it's not Hungarians but fans of Wigan Athletic – chanting "Will Griggs on fire" (sound on).



What a disgrace! pic.twitter.com/DJZ9YLudL4