Talk about expecting the unexpected! Today while monitoring traffic in the 1300 block of Zion Rd. Officers were caught by surprise when a pickup truck traveling west lost a wheel/tire that struck the patrol unit the officers were sitting in. Luckily the tire struck the cruiser and then launched in the air off to the opposite side of the road instead of traveling into the opposite lane and striking a moving vehicle coming in the other direction. The cruiser suffered some extensive damage but both officers and the driver of the truck were not injured..