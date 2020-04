Η σκοτεινή πλευρά της καραντίνας: Ο κορονοϊός φέρνει έκρηξη της ενδοοικογενειακής βίας

Not everyone is safer at home—victims of domestic violence are in harm's way. Watch out for the signs in your building and neighborhood as we shelter from #COVID19. For resources, call @ndvh at 1-800-799-7233, or make a donation: https://t.co/bPJG1pTKgt #listeningfromhome pic.twitter.com/hryKudmjee

— NO MORE (@NOMOREorg) March 30, 2020