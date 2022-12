There is no calm on the frontline. There is nothing easy and simple. Every day and every meter is given extremely hard. And especially where the entire tactic of the occupiers boils down to the destruction of everything in front of them with artillery – so that only bare ruins and craters in the ground remain. Russia is destroying city after city in Donbas – like Mariupol, like Volnovakha, like Bakhmut. Defense in such conditions is not just heroism, it is something more. And I thank all our warriors who withstand the pressure of the occupiers. I would like to note the warriors of the 46th separate airmobile brigade, who very skillfully and bravely defeated the enemy during another attack and forced him to retreat. Well done! I would also like to note the warriors of the 80th and 95th separate airborne assault brigades who are fighting in the Kreminna direction – and very effectively. Thank you, warriors! Thank you to our anti-aircraft gunners and the Air Force for repelling another attack by Iranian drones this morning. The skies of the Kyiv region are defended by the 96th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Force – thank you, guys! Glory to all who fight for our country! Glory to all who fill with their courage and effectiveness the word that is now heard all over the world, the word – Ukraine. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦