In fact, no other top league even qualifies for a blackout. 50% of top 2 divisions must be at same time.



England – 3pm Sat – 73%

Germany – 3.30pm Sat – 28% (all Bund)

France – 3pm Sun – 20% (all Ligue 1)

Italy – 3pm Sun – 15% (all Serie A)

Spain – no simultaneous LaLiga games