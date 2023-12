The #RRSSirDavidAttenborough has visited the largest iceberg in the world, #A23a 🚢🧊It's 3,900km2 – so a bit bigger than Cornwall or Rhode Island.The epic team on board, including Theresa Gossman, Matthew Gascoyne and Christopher Grey got us this footage, with bonus orcas from Roseanne Smith.The #RRSSirDavidAttenborough passed the iceberg as part of the climate science cruise, Biopole. They are investigating how Antarctic ecosystems and sea ice drive global ocean cycles of carbon and nutrients – so they sampled #A23a on the way! Dr Andrew Meijers, Chief Scientist aboard said: “It's incredibly lucky that the iceberg’s route sat directly across our planned path, and that we had the right team aboard to take advantage of this opportunity. It's amazing to see this huge berg in person – it stretches as far as the eye can see.” Here's the full story 👇https://www.bas.ac.uk/media-post/rrs-sir-david-attenborough-samples-a23a-iceberg-during-climate-science-mission/