TW: mention of SA. I was flabbergasted by this experience and started recording after he asked me if I like s-. It’s honestly so disgusting thinking about the way he tried to bend the conversation to start asking me personal questions. I’m posting to spread awareness. This is real – not just things we read about. #fypシ #fyp #uber #uberdriver #uberconfessions #uberhorrorstories #horrorstory #storytime #protectwomen #viral