After all that the occupiers have done in Ukraine, there can be only one attitude towards Russia – as towards a terrorist state. And, by the way, it is from this point of view that the attitude towards the citizens of Russia should be determined.I thank the Czech Republic, the Baltic states and other European countries, which brought the issue of visas for citizens of a terrorist state to the official level of discussion in the European Union.There must be a guarantee that Russian murderers and facilitators of state terror will not use Schengen. One cannot destroy the very idea of Europe, our common European values, that is, one cannot turn Europe into a supermarket where it does not matter who enters. The main thing is that a person simply pays for the goods.