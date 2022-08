I want to thank all Ukrainians and citizens of the friendly states who help meet the humanitarian needs created by this war. Those who help displaced people with housing and jobs. Those who treat and rehabilitate those wounded by Russian shelling. Those who deliver medicine, food and means of communication to the frontline areas. Those who support lonely people and orphans of this war. And those who help restore everything that was destroyed by Russian terrorists.This is a multi-thousand-strong humanitarian army of Ukraine and the entire free world, to which Russia cannot and will not be able to oppose anything. I thank you!