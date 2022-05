🚨WANTED for RAPE: Know this guy? On 5/9/22 at approx 10:00 PM, in the vicinity of Bolton St & Lydig Ave in the Bronx, the suspect followed a 40-year-old female into the elevator, then raped her at knifepoint before removing her cash. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/3T4SDqJkyS