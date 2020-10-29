Ζευγάρι ήπιε κρασί αξίας 1.690 ευρώ και πλήρωσε μόλις... 15

Το τζάκποτ έπιασε ζευγαράκι στη Νέα Υόρκη όταν το κρασί των 18 δολαρίων (15 ευρώ) που παρήγγειλε δεν ήρθε και στη θέση του κατέφτασε οίνος αξίας 2.000 δολαρίων (1.690 ευρώ)! To γεγονός αποκάλυψε ο ίδιος ο ιδιοκτήτης του εστιατορίου Balthazar στο Μανχάταν, ο Βρετανός Keith McNally, λέγοντας πως το πανάκριβο λάθος το έκανε ο μάνατζερ του εστιατορίου.
Ο διευθυντής τα μπέρδεψε και πήγαν το Chateau Mouton Rothschild στο ζευγάρι, αφήνοντας την παρέα των χρηματιστών της Wall Street να επαινούν το 15 ευρώ Pinot Noir!
«Μια νύχτα στο Balthazar, 4 επιχειρηματίες της Wall Street παρήγγειλαν το ακριβότερο κόκκινο κρασί του εστιατορίου, ένα 2.000 δολαρίων Chateau Mouton Rothschild», άρχισε να περιγράφει ο McNally το μπέρδεμα στο Instagram, καθώς τα δύο κρασιά είχαν μπει σε πανομοιότυπες κανάτες.
One night at Balthazar four Wall Street businessmen ordered the restaurant's most expensive red wine: a $2000 bottle of Chateau Mouton Rothschild. One of the two managers transferred the Bordeaux into a decanter at a waiter's station. Simultaneously, a young couple ordered the restaurant's cheapest red wine, a $18 Pinot Noir, which they wanted pouring into a decanter. These two very different wines were now in identical decanters. Mistaking the $18 decanted wine for the $2000 Rothschild, the first manager formally poured the cheap wine to the businessmen. According to the manager, the host considered himself a wine connoisseur, and showing off to his guests, tasted the cheap wine before bursting into raptures about its 'purity'. The young couple who ordered the $18 Pinot Noir were inadvertently served the $2000 Chateau Mouton Rothschild. On taking their first sips of what they believed was cheap wine, they jokingly pretended to be drinking an expensive wine and parodied all the mannerisms of a wine snob. Five minutes later the two managers discovered their error and, horrified, phoned me at home. I rushed to Balthazar. The businessmen's celebratory mood was clearly enhanced by the wine they had mistakenly thought was the restaurant's most expensive. This put me in a dilemma: whether to come clean and admit the manager's mistake, or allow him to continue drinking the cheap wine in blissful ignorance. Taking the latter route would certainly be the easiest. Also the cheapest. It was unthinkable at this point to pull the real Bordeaux from the young couple's table. Besides, they were having too much fun acting out drinking a $2000 bottle of wine. I decided to veer from my normal behaviour, and tell both parties the truth. The Wall St. businessman responded by saying, "I THOUGHT that wasn't a Mouton Rothschild!" The others at the table nodded their heads in servile agreement. The young couple were ecstatic by the restaurant's mistake, and told me it was like the bank making an error in their favour. The trouble was, it was me who was down $2000, not the bank. Both parties left Balthazar happy that night, but the younger of the two left happier.
Κατά τον ίδιο, ένας από τους 4 επιχειρηματίες περνούσε τον εαυτό του για connoisseur. Δοκίμασε το φτηνό κρασί και το επαίνεσε για την «καθαρότητά» του.
Την ίδια ώρα, το ζευγαράκι, που νόμισε ότι πίνει το φτηνότερο κρασί του εστιατορίου, παρίστανε στ’ αστεία πως απολαμβάνουν ένα πανάκριβο κρασί, υιοθετώντας όλους τους μανιερισμούς των σνομπ.
Ο McNally αποφάσισε να πει την αλήθεια στα δύο τραπέζια και όλα πήγαν κατ’ ευχήν. Στο τέλος ήταν εξάλλου αυτός που μπήκε μέσα κατά 2.000 δολάρια.
«Το ήξερα πως δεν ήταν Mouton Rothschild», είπε ο γνώστης χρηματιστής…