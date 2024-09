🇺🇲More visuals of forest fire in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties has spread to the city of Wrightwood USA, #California. September 11, 2024.



The fire has already covered 13,750 hectares.#LineFire #CaliforniaWildfires #SanBernardino #AirportFIre#AirportFire #Linefire pic.twitter.com/LPh5qXdNUM