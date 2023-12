we went to a fun theme park on a sunny morning with friends. I had my oldest who was 2.5 at the time and my 2 month old. My oldest wanted to go down the big slide and asked me countless times to go with her. A friend offered to watch the baby while I went with her. Little did I know seconds later our lives would change forever. . The slide was steeper than we thought and we crash landed at the bottom. That crash landed us going to the ER and them doing an x-ray on our daughter’s leg because she was crying, lethargic and in pain. An x-ray confirmed she broke her femur. 🦵🏻 . You can read the full story on my blog where I go into way more detail, but long exhausting story short: she ended up in a #spicacast Basically a full body cast which made life a bit more challenging. She had to be put under anesthesia and get the cast put on. I sobbed. For days I cried full of mom guilt and heartache watching my babygirl like that. We learned all the tips and tricks for the spica cast life and we made the most of it. ❤️ . it was gut wrenching and hard. You hear all the time not to go down the slide with kids because they put their legs out and it could get caught on the sides and break their legs etc. but you never think it could happen to you, and it wasn’t even the fact her leg got caught, it was the steepness of the slide and the fact that I stopped at the bottom but our momentum kept us going. 😔 . She had to re-learn how to walk once the cast was off, she was apprehensive of slides for months afterwards, and I will never forget that day and those loooong months after. So here’s my PSA to those parents who think it won’t happen to them: don’t risk it. hold their hand off the side or just give them encouragement to go alone and if the slide looks too steep, be prepared to catch them at the bottom because looking back, I wish I would’ve just told her not that slide. ❤️ . #spicacast #slidestory #parentingmoments #reallifeproblems #spica