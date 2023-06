7 Tips to Have a Healthy Poop 💩 Dr. Janine provides seven practical tips for having regular and healthy poops. Firstly, eating a nutritious breakfast can help to energize the gallbladder and support your circadian rhythm. Furthermore, it’s important to include probiotic-rich foods into your daily meal plan for optimal digestion. She also explains how direct exposure to the sun helps encourage regular movement within the digestive tract. Additionally, Dr. Janine stresses the importance of responding when you need to go — holding in bowel movements can lead to constipation and other issues down the line. To make pooping easier, she recommends using a footstool while sitting on the toilet so that your sphincter is properly positioned. Moreover, there are certain yoga positions that can aid with having healthy poops. Lastly, don’t forget about fiber-rich food items or supplements — these are great for helping things along smoothly in the bathroom! #poop #wellness #pooptok #constipation