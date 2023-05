The parliamentary arithmetic, meanwhile, suggests voters are gravitating to the Big Two in particular.



AK Party: 36.9 (+1.1 since Apr’23)

CHP: 30.1 (+1.0)

YSP: 10.4 (+0.9)

MHP: 6.6 (-0.6)

İYİ: 12.6 (+0.9)

Others: 3.4 (-3.3) pic.twitter.com/bGtW50KjAn