Excellent meeting with 🇧🇪🇩🇰🇱🇻🇳🇱🇵🇱🇵🇹🇷🇴 in The Hague to prepare for a historic #NATOSummit. In Madrid, Allies will take decisions to keep NATO strong in a more competitive world. Thanks to @MinPres for hosting, to @Statsmin for co-hosting, and to all for the productive discussions. pic.twitter.com/iu6AMIKNDp