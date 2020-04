Υπό το φάσμα εξεγέρσεων πεινασμένων βρίσκονται ΗΠΑ και Ευρώπη – Αυξητικές τάσεις στις πωλήσεις όπλων

San Francisco looks like a town expecting a Hurricane, with storefronts boarded up, and people lining up at stores, while others wander around without any apparent destination or plan, as if propelled by Brownian motion.

Everyone is waiting for Hurricane Covid-19 to crest. pic.twitter.com/XseFzhSuts

— 🆘 Save Our #SOMA 🆘 (@EsmeAlaki) March 30, 2020