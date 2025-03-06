Ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών των ΗΠΑ, Μάρκο Ρούμπιο, παραχώρησε συνέντευξη στο Fox News, προκειμένου να μιλήσει για όλα τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας. Αυτό που τράβηξε την προσοχή πολλών ήταν ο σταυρός που είχε στο μέτωπό του.

Η χθεσινή ημέρα ήταν για αρκετούς Καθολικούς Χριστιανούς ήταν η Τετάρτη των Τεφρών (Ash Wendesday). H Τετάρτη των Τεφρών («Ash Wednesday») είναι η πρώτη ημέρα της Μεγάλης Τεσσαρακοστής, κάτι σαν τη δική μας Καθαρά Δευτέρα.

Την ημέρα αυτή οι ιερείς, αφού κάψουν τα βάγια της προηγούμενης χρονιάς, με την τέφρα (στάχτη) που θα δημιουργηθεί θα σχηματίσουν το σήμα του σταυρού στο μέτωπο του κάθε πιστού.

Η εμφάνιση του Μάρκο Ρούμπιο προκάλεσε αρκετά σχόλια στο Χ με άλλους να δηλώνουν υπερήφανοι για τον υπουργό Εξωτερικών των ΗΠΑ, άλλοι να τον κατηγορούν για «προπαγάνδα» υπέρ της Ρωσίας.