Πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν σε κλαμπ του Κουίνς, στη Νέα Υόρκη, ενώ σύμφωνα παραμένει αδιευκρίνιστος ο αριθμός των ατόμων που έχουν δεχτεί τα πυρά.

Το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε στο νυχτερινό κλαμπ Amazura.

Σύμφωνα με τις πληροφορίες της New York Post, τουλάχιστον 10 άνθρωποι έχουν τραυματιστεί.

#BREAKING



The number of shot is 13 now at Amazura nightclub in Queens, NYC. 3 people are critically injured.



Police are searching for an Grey Infiniti with NJ plates



This is not the first shooting at the club.. it’s been closed temporarily before due to violence in the club. pic.twitter.com/lILxqjl0Ih