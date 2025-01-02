Πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν σε κλαμπ του Κουίνς, στη Νέα Υόρκη, ενώ σύμφωνα παραμένει αδιευκρίνιστος ο αριθμός των ατόμων που έχουν δεχτεί τα πυρά.

Το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε στο νυχτερινό κλαμπ Amazura.

Σύμφωνα με τις πληροφορίες της New York Post, τουλάχιστον 10 άνθρωποι έχουν τραυματιστεί.
