Η Tesla, η αμερικανική αυτοκινητοβιομηχανία του Έλον Μασκ, αναζητά υπαλλήλους -και- στην Ελλάδα.
Όπως μπορεί να δει κάθε ενδιαφερόμενος στην ιστοσελίδα της Tesla, αναζητά επαγγελματίες στον τομέα του αυτοκινήτου, όπως τεχνικούς για σέρβις οχημάτων, ηλεκτρολόγους μηχανικούς, μηχανικούς αυτοκινήτων κ.α.
Οι θέσεις εργασίας δεν περιορίζονται μόνο στην Αθήνα αλλά αφορούν την ευρύτερη Αττική (Λεοντάριο, Αγιος Ιωάννης Ρέντη) και τη Θεσσαλονίκη.
Αναλυτικά όλες οι ανοικτές θέσεις εργασίας:
- Service Technician Apprentice – Athens (Τεχνικος οχηματων για Πρακτική εξάσκηση, Αθήνα) Vehicle Service Agios Ioannis Rentis
- Senior Testing Engineer – Dynamometer Testing & Modeling validation – Athens, Greece Engineering & Information Technology Leontario
- Electric Motor Technologist – Prototyping – Athens, Greece Engineering & Information Technology Athens, Attiki
- Metrology Engineer – Athens, Greece Engineering & Information Technology Leontario
- Magnetics Test Engineer – Athens, Greece Engineering & Information Technology Athens, Attiki
- Electrical Engineering Internship – Magnetics Lab Engineering & Information Technology Athens, Attiki
- Electrical Engineering Internship – Dynamometer Testing & Modeling Validation Engineering & Information Technology Athens, Attiki
- Mechanical Design Engineer – DFM and Design – Athens, Greece Engineering & Information Technology Athens, Attiki
- Engineering Technician – Prototyping / Τεχνικός – Πρωτυποποίησης – Athens, Greece Engineering & Information Technology Leontario
- Senior Mechanical Design Engineer – Motors – Athens, Greece Engineering & Information Technology Athens, Attiki
- Associate Testing Engineer – Dynamometer Testing & Modeling validation – Athens, Greece Engineering & Information Technology Leontario
- Mechanical Design Engineer – Mechanical Modeling / Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός– Μοντελοποίηση – Athens, Greece Engineering & Information Technology Athens, Attiki
- Field Service Technician, Industrial Storage / Supercharging – South East Europe (Serbia, Bulgaria and Northern Greece) based in Thessaloniki Energy – Solar & Storage Thessaloniki
- Electrical Engineer – Motor Design and Powertrain Modeling – Athens, Greece Engineering & Information Technology Athens, Attiki
- SQL Database Optimization Engineer Engineering & Information Technology Athens, Attiki
- Electrical Engineering Internship – Traction Motor Powertrain Modeling & System Design Engineering & Information Technology Athens, Attiki
- Tεχνικός οχημάτων κινητου service / Mobile Service Technician , Athens Vehicle Service Agios Ioannis Rentis
- CNC Programmer, Machinist / Προγραμματιστής CNC, Μηχανικός – Athens, Greece Engineering & Information Technology Athens, Attiki
- Fullstack Developer Engineering & Information Technology Athens, Attiki
- Electrical Engineer – Tesla Bot Motor Design – Athens, Greece AI & Robotics Athens, Attiki