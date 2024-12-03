Η Tesla, η αμερικανική αυτοκινητοβιομηχανία του Έλον Μασκ, αναζητά υπαλλήλους -και-  στην Ελλάδα.

Όπως μπορεί να δει κάθε ενδιαφερόμενος στην ιστοσελίδα της Tesla, αναζητά επαγγελματίες στον τομέα του αυτοκινήτου, όπως τεχνικούς για σέρβις οχημάτων, ηλεκτρολόγους μηχανικούς, μηχανικούς αυτοκινήτων κ.α.

Οι θέσεις εργασίας δεν περιορίζονται μόνο στην Αθήνα αλλά αφορούν την ευρύτερη Αττική (Λεοντάριο, Αγιος Ιωάννης Ρέντη) και τη Θεσσαλονίκη.

Αναλυτικά όλες οι ανοικτές θέσεις εργασίας:

  • Service Technician Apprentice – Athens (Τεχνικος οχηματων για Πρακτική εξάσκηση, Αθήνα)    Vehicle Service    Agios Ioannis Rentis
  • Senior Testing Engineer – Dynamometer Testing & Modeling validation – Athens, Greece    Engineering & Information Technology    Leontario
  • Electric Motor Technologist – Prototyping – Athens, Greece    Engineering & Information Technology    Athens, Attiki
  • Metrology Engineer – Athens, Greece    Engineering & Information Technology    Leontario
  • Magnetics Test Engineer – Athens, Greece    Engineering & Information Technology    Athens, Attiki
  • Electrical Engineering Internship – Magnetics Lab    Engineering & Information Technology    Athens, Attiki
  • Electrical Engineering Internship – Dynamometer Testing & Modeling Validation    Engineering & Information Technology    Athens, Attiki
  • Mechanical Design Engineer – DFM and Design – Athens, Greece    Engineering & Information Technology    Athens, Attiki
  • Engineering Technician – Prototyping / Τεχνικός – Πρωτυποποίησης – Athens, Greece    Engineering & Information Technology    Leontario
  • Senior Mechanical Design Engineer – Motors – Athens, Greece    Engineering & Information Technology    Athens, Attiki
  • Associate Testing Engineer – Dynamometer Testing & Modeling validation – Athens, Greece    Engineering & Information Technology    Leontario
  • Mechanical Design Engineer – Mechanical Modeling / Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός– Μοντελοποίηση – Athens, Greece    Engineering & Information Technology    Athens, Attiki
  • Field Service Technician, Industrial Storage / Supercharging – South East Europe (Serbia, Bulgaria and Northern Greece) based in Thessaloniki    Energy – Solar & Storage    Thessaloniki
  • Electrical Engineer – Motor Design and Powertrain Modeling – Athens, Greece    Engineering & Information Technology    Athens, Attiki
  • SQL Database Optimization Engineer    Engineering & Information Technology    Athens, Attiki
  • Electrical Engineering Internship – Traction Motor Powertrain Modeling & System Design    Engineering & Information Technology    Athens, Attiki
  • Tεχνικός οχημάτων κινητου service / Mobile Service Technician , Athens    Vehicle Service    Agios Ioannis Rentis
  • CNC Programmer, Machinist / Προγραμματιστής CNC, Μηχανικός – Athens, Greece    Engineering & Information Technology    Athens, Attiki
  • Fullstack Developer    Engineering & Information Technology    Athens, Attiki
  • Electrical Engineer – Tesla Bot Motor Design – Athens, Greece    AI & Robotics    Athens, Attiki