Our international block is working vigorously and thoroughly with partners on new defense packages for Ukraine. New decisions are already at the working level. More protection for our skies, more opportunities for our defense and movement on the ground. I held several meetings today where we discussed all this. And we expect appropriate steps from our partners in the near future.Let us not forget for a single minute that every day of the occupier’s presence on our land is a temptation for him to think that he will succeed. He will not! We must return freedom, security and Europe to all Ukrainian land – to all European land. We will do it! We will not leave a single piece of our land to the enemy – tyranny will not reign anywhere. And I thank our partners-leaders, all partner countries, each and every one who helps us increase our strength and make Ukrainian defense even more active.Glory to all our warriors who are now in combat, at combat posts and on combat missions!Glory to every Ukrainian family that has raised such sons and daughters!Glory to Ukraine!