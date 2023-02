I held a meeting of the Staff today. Extended format, detailed reports. Zaluzhny, Syrskyi, Tarnavskyi, Moskalyov and Nayev. The situation in the key directions.The east – very difficult. Hurtful. But we are doing everything to endure.The south – in some areas the situation is quite dangerous, but our warriors have means of response to the occupier.Odesa and the Black Sea area are under control.North – all our warriors in this area can see every intention of the enemy. We are reinforcing where necessary.There was a report by Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Budanov on the current intentions of the occupier. There are decisions on our counteraction.Separately and in great detail, we addressed the issue of production and supply of ammunition and weapons. Of course, I cannot publicly disclose the details of this. But this is meaningful work. And I am glad to hear at the meeting of the Staff that even in such conditions we have the appropriate potential.During the evening I’ve been receiving detailed reports on the situation in Kherson.Another Russian strike damaged the main pipeline that provided heating to about six hundred houses – more than forty thousand people! Repair work will continue without interruption until the heating supply is restored.And we will restore it! No matter what these Russian terrorists and bastards do, we will restore everything.Glory to our warriors! Glory to each and everyone who is now in combat! Thank you to everyone who helps us!Glory to Ukraine!