Right now, as I am writing this address, the air alert is over almost the entire territory of our state. There is preliminary information about strikes – Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Kyiv region. The occupiers realize that we are gradually becoming stronger, and the goal of their terror is very simple – to put pressure on you and me, on our society, to intimidate people, to cause as much as possible damage to Ukrainian cities, while Russian terrorists are still able to do it.So I'm begging you, once again: please don't ignore the air alert signals now. Appropriate rules of conduct must be followed at all times, especially at public objects. Of course, we will come to the day when Russian terror will become impossible. But it still needs time. We still have to fight. And we will fight.