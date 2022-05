VIDEO: At a tartan workshop in northeast Scotland, the Great Scot clothing brand has been weaving its "Ukraine Forever Tartan", to raise funds for victims of the war.

📝 @verodupont

📸 @acbphoto

🎥 @stuartrgraham

➡️ https://t.co/XdnoQgTD3C pic.twitter.com/uP6RpmRHlc