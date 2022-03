Handed over 🇺🇦 application for the EU membership signed by President @ZelenskyyUa to 🇫🇷 PermRep to the EU Philippe Léglise-Costa, current Presidency of the Council of the EU @Europe2022FR.

Application is registered. Process has been started. #UkraineIsEU #EUisUkraine 🇺🇦🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/BBcx7UI6ST