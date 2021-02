On Feb 4 the victims were shopping in the DTLA area of 7th & Hill with their 2 yr old son when they were robbed. The male victim was pistol whipped & shot in the arm.



Suspect vehicle is a gray Chrysler 300 with “KEYES” paper plates.



Any info call Central Detectives 213-952-6985 pic.twitter.com/gxQz4rNEV2