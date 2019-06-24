Σύγκρουση δύο αεροσκαφών Eurofighter στη Γερμανία

ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
15:55
24/06/2019
Δύο γερμανικά αεροσκάφη Eurofighter συγκρούστηκαν στη Γερμανία, όπως μεταδίδουν διεθνή ΜΜΕ. Σύμφωνα με το RT, την είδηση επιβεβαίωσε το γερμανικό υπουργείο Εσωτερικών.

Την εξέλιξη επιβεβαιώνει και η Deutsche Welle, η οποία αναφέρει ότι το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε στη βορειοανατολική Γερμανία. Όπως αναφέρει ακόμη, οι πιλότοι διασώθηκαν, καθώς χρησιμοποίησαν έγκαιρα το σύστημα αυτόματης εκτόξευσης.

