Σύγκρουση δύο αεροσκαφών Eurofighter στη Γερμανία

Δύο γερμανικά αεροσκάφη Eurofighter συγκρούστηκαν στη Γερμανία, όπως μεταδίδουν διεθνή ΜΜΕ. Σύμφωνα με το RT, την είδηση επιβεβαίωσε το γερμανικό υπουργείο Εσωτερικών.

Την εξέλιξη επιβεβαιώνει και η Deutsche Welle, η οποία αναφέρει ότι το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε στη βορειοανατολική Γερμανία. Όπως αναφέρει ακόμη, οι πιλότοι διασώθηκαν, καθώς χρησιμοποίησαν έγκαιρα το σύστημα αυτόματης εκτόξευσης.

#BREAKING : Two Eurofighter military jets crashed in the north-eastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the state's internal ministry says. https://t.co/ljojRhVgKM pic.twitter.com/DvazG67oHS

#Breaking: Just in - Reports of that Two Eurofighter jets have crashed into each other, over northern Fleesensee lake near the town of Malchow in #Germany. pic.twitter.com/ube4XoWNh8

