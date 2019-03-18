Πυροβολισμοί και πολλοί τραυματίες στην Ουτρέχτη της Ολλανδίας

Συναγερμός σήμανε στην Ουτρέχτη της Ολλανδίας εξαιτίας πυροβολισμών που προκάλεσαν τον τραυματισμό πολλών ανθρώπων.

Άνθρωποι έχουν τραυματισθεί από πυρά στην Ουτρέχτη, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία.

Η αστυνομία της Ουτρέχτης ανακοίνωσε πως μια πλατεία σε σταθμό του τραμ έξω από το κέντρο της πόλης έχει αποκλειστεί από τις αστυνομικές δυνάμεις ενώ επιτόπου βρίσκονται στελέχη υπηρεσιών έκτακτης ανάγκης.

#BREAKING : Person has opened fire in a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht; #Netherlands ; Multiple people are reported to have been injured pic.twitter.com/y1CDTrTAF5

Dutch news outlet Algemeen Dagblad reporting a shooting at a public transit stop in Utrecht. "An anti-terrorist unit was also sent to the location and various trauma and police helicopters were flown to the location." https://t.co/B0yn1AIzKt

— JimMacKayOnAir (@JimMacKayOnAir) 18 Μαρτίου 2019