Πυροβολισμοί και πολλοί τραυματίες στην Ουτρέχτη της Ολλανδίας

Συναγερμός σήμανε στην Ουτρέχτη της Ολλανδίας εξαιτίας πυροβολισμών που προκάλεσαν τον τραυματισμό πολλών ανθρώπων.
Άνθρωποι έχουν τραυματισθεί από πυρά στην Ουτρέχτη, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία.
Utrecht: Mann eröffnet Feuer in Straßenbahn: Mehrere Verletzte https://t.co/vQUb7csIQA pic.twitter.com/1hIvk7R0HQ
— Svejk Eiltmeldungen (@svejkaktuell) 18 Μαρτίου 2019
Η αστυνομία της Ουτρέχτης ανακοίνωσε πως μια πλατεία σε σταθμό του τραμ έξω από το κέντρο της πόλης έχει αποκλειστεί από τις αστυνομικές δυνάμεις ενώ επιτόπου βρίσκονται στελέχη υπηρεσιών έκτακτης ανάγκης.
#BREAKING: Person has opened fire in a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht; #Netherlands; Multiple people are reported to have been injured pic.twitter.com/y1CDTrTAF5
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 18 Μαρτίου 2019
Dutch news outlet Algemeen Dagblad reporting a shooting at a public transit stop in Utrecht. "An anti-terrorist unit was also sent to the location and various trauma and police helicopters were flown to the location." https://t.co/B0yn1AIzKt
— JimMacKayOnAir (@JimMacKayOnAir) 18 Μαρτίου 2019
Anti-terreureenheid naar schietpartij Utrecht | Binnenland | https://t.co/TYZMax66VM https://t.co/eZhOAI8T7J
— hennievangorkum (@JustHennie) 18 Μαρτίου 2019