ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
12:28
18/03/2019
Πυροβολισμοί και πολλοί τραυματίες στην Ουτρέχτη της Ολλανδίας
Συναγερμός σήμανε στην Ουτρέχτη της Ολλανδίας εξαιτίας πυροβολισμών που προκάλεσαν τον τραυματισμό πολλών ανθρώπων.

Άνθρωποι έχουν τραυματισθεί από πυρά στην Ουτρέχτη, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία.

Η αστυνομία της Ουτρέχτης ανακοίνωσε πως μια πλατεία σε σταθμό του τραμ έξω από το κέντρο της πόλης έχει αποκλειστεί από τις αστυνομικές δυνάμεις ενώ επιτόπου βρίσκονται στελέχη υπηρεσιών έκτακτης ανάγκης.

