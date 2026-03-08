Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε κοντά στον κεντρικό σιδηροδρομικό σταθμό της Γλασκώβης το βράδυ της Κυριακής (08/03) μετά από έκρηξη σε κατάστημα ηλεκτρονικών τσιγάρων στην Union Street.

Στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει ισχυρές δυνάμεις της πυροσβεστικής.

Voco Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow is being evacuated as a major fire takes hold in the city centre. We'll bring you the latest as we have it. pic.twitter.com/9SxQVZtkEm

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Eyewitness reports that Glasgow Central station just collapsed within upon itself, following a huge fire.



These fires don't just usually start by accident, despite what Legacy Media might try telling you. pic.twitter.com/UtZhzRZ1fs