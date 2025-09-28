Μεγάλη φωτιά κατακαίει εκκλησία Μορμόνων στο Μίσιγκαν των ΗΠΑ, μετά από επεισόδιο με πυροβολισμούς στο σημείο. 

Οι αστυνομικοί κατάφεραν να εξουδετερώσουν τον δράστη, ενώ, σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, υπάρχουν πολλά θύματα.

Προς το παρόν δεν υπάρχει κίνδυνος για τους πολίτες, ενώ η εκκλησία έχει πάρει φωτιά, σύμφωνα με τοπικά ΜΜΕ.

Το περιστατικό συνέβη στην εκκλησία του Ιησού Χριστού των Αγίων των Τελευταίων Ημερών, στο Grand Blanc.