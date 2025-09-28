Μεγάλη φωτιά κατακαίει εκκλησία Μορμόνων στο Μίσιγκαν των ΗΠΑ, μετά από επεισόδιο με πυροβολισμούς στο σημείο.

Οι αστυνομικοί κατάφεραν να εξουδετερώσουν τον δράστη, ενώ, σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, υπάρχουν πολλά θύματα.

Προς το παρόν δεν υπάρχει κίνδυνος για τους πολίτες, ενώ η εκκλησία έχει πάρει φωτιά, σύμφωνα με τοπικά ΜΜΕ.

Το περιστατικό συνέβη στην εκκλησία του Ιησού Χριστού των Αγίων των Τελευταίων Ημερών, στο Grand Blanc.

BREAKING: Video shows church on fire as officials respond to active shooter with multiple victims at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/pQDd0UZPEu — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 28, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Horror in Michigan 🚨



A gunman opened fire at a church in Grand Blanc. Multiple victims reported. The shooter is down, but the church is on fire. 💔



FOX 2 Detroit: 6–8 hurt.



This violence must end NOW. Pray. Share. Speak out. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YYKscbQGsV — ⁿᵉʷˢ Trump pulse (@pulse_trump) September 28, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: An IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICE (IED) was just removed from a truck near the church that was shot up and lit on fire in Grand Blanc, Michigan, per scanner.



WTF. pic.twitter.com/8cwfaGOGvt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2025