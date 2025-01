🚨 LVMPD Provides Update on Cyber Truck Explosion Investigation 🚨This afternoon, Sheriff Kevin McMahill addressed the media regarding the cyber truck explosion in front of the Trump Hotel. Here’s what we know so far:➡️ Timeline:The truck arrived in Las Vegas around 7:30 AM and drove up and down Las Vegas Boulevard for about an hour.It pulled into the valet area of the Trump Hotel before the explosion occurred.➡️ What Investigators Found:The truck’s bed contained gasoline tanks, camping fuel, and large firework mortars.The truck was rented in Colorado via Turo and tracked through Tesla charging stations.➡️ Injuries:Seven people were injured, with two briefly hospitalized and now released.➡️ Investigation Details:No suspect information will be released until confirmed.This is a joint investigation with federal, state, and local authorities.Investigators are working to identify the suspect and determine if this was an act of terrorism.Current findings suggest this was an isolated incident with no indication of a larger plan.🚔 LVMPD is maintaining increased officer presence across the community, including the Las Vegas Strip. There is no known current threat to public safety.We will provide updates as new details emerge. Thank you for your cooperation and vigilance.