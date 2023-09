A Phillies fan was turned away last night after trying to bring his service gator in. We are talking to the fan, Joie Henney at 8:05 this morning!



Turns out, his pet gator, Wally is a TikTok star and Wally helps Joie who battles with depression.



Tune into 102.7 to hear it all! pic.twitter.com/T8daMBuE2N