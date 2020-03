Το αποτύπωμα του κορονοϊού στην καθημερινότητα της εργασίας και τα αχαρτογράφητα νερά

Proportion of salary covered by sick pay

🇱🇺100%

🇩🇰80%

🇵🇱80%

🇪🇸75%

🇵🇹75%

🇩🇪70%

🇳🇱70%

🇧🇪60%

🇫🇷50%

🇬🇧20%

Statutory sick pay in the UK is just £94.25 a week - and 2 million don’t earn enough to qualify.

We demand day one #SickPayForAll that meets the cost of living. #Coronavirus

— TradesUnionCongress (@The_TUC) March 2, 2020