Ambassador Erciyes visited E.M.A.K. headquaters in Athens today, together with Minister @StylianidesEU, reiterated 🇹🇷’s gratitude and thanked E.M.A.K. and E.K.A.B. members who rescued 5 lives in Hatay following the devastating earthquakes that hit 10 provinces of 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/gylMcIl1AI