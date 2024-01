Your #EERisingStar Award Nominees for 2024 are…



💫 Phoebe Dynevor

💫 Ayo Edebiri

💫 Jacob Elordi

💫 Mia McKenna-Bruce

💫 Sophie Wilde



Cast your vote in the only #EEBAFTAs category where the winner is decided by the public before Friday 16 February 👉 https://t.co/4FFWtZ59Dd pic.twitter.com/KZJD4ZPUT6