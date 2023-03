I want to thank everyone who has been holding Ukrainian flags in the squares and streets of Georgia these days. I want to express gratitude for our national anthem that was played in Tbilisi. This is respect for Ukraine and I want to express my sincere respect for Georgia.There is no Ukrainian who would not wish success to our friendly Georgia. Democratic success. European success.We want to be in the European Union and we will be there. We want Georgia to be in the European Union, and I am sure it will be there. We want Moldova to be in the European Union, and I am sure it will be there. All free nations of Europe deserve this.Glory to all those who are now fighting for Ukraine! Glory to all those who are fighting for their brothers-in-arms!Glory to Ukraine!