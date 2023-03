Today, a video has emerged of the occupiers brutally killing a warrior who bravely said to their faces: "Glory to Ukraine!".I want us all to respond to his words together, in unity: "Glory to the Hero! Glory to the Heroes! Glory to Ukraine!"And we will find the murderers.Due to our unity, due to our determination, due to the fact that we value the whole of Ukraine and every Ukrainian, we know exactly the outcome of this war.We have known it since the first days of the war.In Ukraine, we will always hear: "Glory to Ukraine!". And millions will always respond: "Glory to the Heroes!". It will always be like that.Ukraine will not forget the feat of each and every one whose lives gave freedom to Ukraine forever.I thank everyone who is now fighting for Ukraine! I thank everyone who helps Ukraine!Eternal memory and honor to all those who gave lives for freedom for our people!Eternal memory and honor to all Ukrainian heroes of different times who dreamed and fought for freedom for Ukraine!Ukraine will emerge victorious!Glory to Ukraine!