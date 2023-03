I held a meeting of the Staff, which focused solely on the frontline and security situation.The Commander-in-Chief made a general report. There was an intelligence report.Detailed reports from specific combat areas, from the commanders of our groups of troops.Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops – key attention to Bakhmut.Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops – discussed the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. General Tarnavskyi delivered a detailed report.Today's brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia will face our military and legal response. The occupier will inevitably feel our strength. The strength of justice – in every sense of the word.Odesa Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, a report about the situation in the southern direction. In particular, the situation in Kherson and the region.Of course, we do not ignore the north of our country, the border. Commanders are well aware that their task is to do everything possible to suppress terrorist fire. And we are constantly working with our partners to increase the range of our capabilities.I am grateful to all those who daily accustom Russia to the idea that Ukraine cannot be broken.We will endure. We will win. And we will bring all Russian terrorists to justice.Glory to our warriors! Glory to Ukraine!