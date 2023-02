This is what one of the +300 active #wildfires in #Chile looks like.



So far, 🔥 have burnt an area ten times the size of Amsterdam.



The EU 🇪🇺 will take part in the fight against these raging fires by sending firefighting units from Portugal, Spain and France.



🙏🇫🇷🇪🇸🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/VRpJsHtkk5