It is now clear what modern war is. Today, it is impossible to imagine life without computer networks, high-speed communication, the Internet, and even more so – without electricity. But your enemies may try to deprive you of just that. Take Ukrainian defense experience in order to guarantee the safety of your people.We have created an IT army that prevails in cyberspace. The best specialists and companies of the country have united to protect the state.We repelled more than 1,300 cyberattacks during the 8 months of the Russian war. In the first week of the invasion, Russia destroyed a key data center of our country, and the response solution is the "clouds" into which we moved part of the information systems.We have built the protection of public registers. We have preserved the digital resilience of banks. Thanks to digitization, we can quickly organize social payments to those affected by hostilities.Millions of Ukrainians use our Diia state service every day. These are more than 100 public services without contact with officials. A digital passport, opening accounts, paying fines and taxes, receiving state aid, raising funds to support the army… All this is Ukrainian "Diia".If you or your allies and partners do not already have such a system and such digital protection, we will be happy to help you build them!What we all need is to put aside disputes and develop collective efforts for global peace. The G19 can be very successful in this! Ukraine is willing to help. Our security experience is your security experience.