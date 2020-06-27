Συναγερμός στο Λονδίνο: Φωτιά σε συγκρότημα πολυκατοικιών

Μεγάλη φωτιά ξέσπασε το μεσημέρι του Σαββάτου σε συγκρότημα πολυκατοικιών στο Λονδίνο. Επί τόπου έσπευσαν 60 πυροσβέστες και ρίχτηκαν στη μάχη της κατάσβεσης. Η φωτιά ξέσπασε στον πρώτο όροφο πολυκατοικίας που βρίσκεται πολύ κοντά στο πάρκο του Κέννιγκτον.
This is what firefighters faced when they arrived at the #Kennington flat fire. Crews worked exceptionally hard to bring it under control. If you see a fire, call 999 before you film & move well away from the scene https://t.co/nsr9KBzJ6A https://t.co/GcZZtdYRwL
— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 27, 2020
Σύμφωνα με την Πυροσβεστική 100 άτομα εκκένωσαν το κτίριο ενώ αρκετοί άλλοι παρέμειναν μέσα στα διαμερίσματά τους.
Πληροφορίες από αγγλικά ΜΜΕ αναφέρουν ότι 18 άτομα μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο με αναπνευστικά προβλήματα.
