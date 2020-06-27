Συναγερμός στο Λονδίνο: Φωτιά σε συγκρότημα πολυκατοικιών

Μεγάλη φωτιά ξέσπασε το μεσημέρι του Σαββάτου σε συγκρότημα πολυκατοικιών στο Λονδίνο. Επί τόπου έσπευσαν 60 πυροσβέστες και ρίχτηκαν στη μάχη της κατάσβεσης. Η φωτιά ξέσπασε στον πρώτο όροφο πολυκατοικίας που βρίσκεται πολύ κοντά στο πάρκο του Κέννιγκτον.

This is what firefighters faced when they arrived at the #Kennington flat fire. Crews worked exceptionally hard to bring it under control. If you see a fire, call 999 before you film & move well away from the scene https://t.co/nsr9KBzJ6A https://t.co/GcZZtdYRwL

— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 27, 2020