Συναγερμός στο Λονδίνο: Φωτιά σε συγκρότημα πολυκατοικιών

18 άτομα μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο με αναπνευστικά προβλήματα

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
16:56
27/06/2020
Συναγερμός στο Λονδίνο: Φωτιά σε συγκρότημα πολυκατοικιών
Μεγάλη φωτιά ξέσπασε το μεσημέρι του Σαββάτου σε συγκρότημα πολυκατοικιών στο Λονδίνο. Επί τόπου έσπευσαν 60 πυροσβέστες και ρίχτηκαν στη μάχη της κατάσβεσης. Η φωτιά ξέσπασε στον πρώτο όροφο πολυκατοικίας που βρίσκεται πολύ κοντά στο πάρκο του Κέννιγκτον.

Σύμφωνα με την Πυροσβεστική 100 άτομα εκκένωσαν το κτίριο ενώ αρκετοί άλλοι παρέμειναν μέσα στα διαμερίσματά τους.

Πληροφορίες από αγγλικά ΜΜΕ αναφέρουν ότι 18 άτομα μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο με αναπνευστικά προβλήματα.

 

