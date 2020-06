Απομάκρυνση 11 αγαλμάτων ηγετών από τον αμερικανικό εμφύλιο ζητεί η Νάνσι Πελόζι

BREAKING: The statue of Edward Colston has been removed from Bristol harbour by Bristol City Council.

It's being taken to a secure location before going to a museum.

It was removed from a plinth by protestors at a #BlackLivesMatter protest on Sunday.https://t.co/mgIThTOxEZ pic.twitter.com/EzJyFvlcu1

— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 11, 2020