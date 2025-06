Protest or Provocation? Pink Paint on Picasso.On the 19th June 2025, a climate activist from Last Generation Canada splashed washable pink paint onto Picasso’s 'L’Hétaire' (1901) at Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal (the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts).🔥 🫟 Safely protected behind glass, the painting was unharmed, but the action sent a bold message: “Art for life, not profit.”🔥🫟The protest called attention to Canada’s wildfire crisis—over 200 active blazes—and demanded a Climate Disaster Protection Agency. The piece, featured in the Berthe Weill exhibition, was briefly removed while experts ensured its safety..#Picasso #LastGenerationCanada #MontrealArt #ArtForLife #ClimateProtest #MMFA #MuseumsMatter #activism #vandalism #artvandalism #contemporaryart #installationart #exhibition #artgallery #gallery #artmuseum #museum #museumsnews