A Mexican influencer has been shot dead in her beauty salon while broadcasting live on TikTok, according to news outlet El Imparcial. Valeria Márquez, 23, was streaming from the salon in the Santa María shopping plaza, Jalisco, when a man on a motorcycle attempted to deliver a gift. Witnesses reported that the man approached the premises and, without saying a word, began firing a gun before fleeing the scene. Valeria was reportedly shot in the chest and head and the suspect has not yet been identified.