Melbourne's skyline is lighting up like never before this New Year's Eve with 14 tonnes of fireworks—more than Sydney Harbour! Head to the free Celebration Zones for family-friendly fun, and the best views in town. Expect: ✨ Live music & performances ✨ Massive light installations ✨ Food trucks galore Fireworks at 9:30pm perfect for little ones & midnight. 📍 Celebration Zones: • Docklands • Flagstaff Gardens • Treasury Gardens • The Shrine 🗓️ Tue 31 Dec | 6pm–1am Pro tip: Plan ahead, arrive early, and make the most of this incredible city-wide party!