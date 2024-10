Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, southeast of Pokrovsk, and southwest of Donetsk City. ⬇️



▪️ Geolocated footage published on October 27 and 28 indicates that Russian forces recently marginally advanced southeast of Kupyansk within Kolisnykivka and southwest of…