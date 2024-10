⚡️#BREAKING:



🇱🇧 | Intense Israeli airstrikes are currently targeting the southern suburb of #Beirut, #Lebanon.



So far, at least five strikes have targeted areas including Burj al-Barajneh, Haret Hreik, and Al-Laylaki.



Reports also that Bahman Hospital in Beirut was damaged. pic.twitter.com/kl6EeBnHkz