Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades (Military Wing Of Popular Resistance Committees) Released A Video On One Of Its Hostages Died Of The Wounds Because Of Zionist Bombardment They Treat The Hostage Well Carefully #GazaWar #Gaza #AlAqsaFlood #طوفان_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/6Nhgbgh8cw