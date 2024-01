After the success of its “Quarterback” docuseries, Netflix is branching out to the NBA.



The streaming service is creating a new docuseries that will feature:



◽️LeBron James

◽️Jayson Tatum

◽️Jimmy Butler

◽️Anthony Edwards and

◽️Domantas Sabonis



More ⤵️https://t.co/0ttlQhnNn1