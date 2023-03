I patted a $100 bill on the blood agar and incubated it for 24 hrs. Some of the bacteria is Staphylococcus species. The creepy and slimy looking ones I have no idea what they are 🤷🏻‍♀️ I’m ready for digital currency 😂 #microbiology #bacteria #medicaltechnologist #medicallabscientist #micro #lab #labtech #lablife #labtiktok #labtok #medtiktok #learnontiktok #money #fyp #fypシ #selenagomez #trendingsong #bloodagar